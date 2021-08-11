L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $232.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

