L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $232.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.