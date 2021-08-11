L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.21

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $233.21 and last traded at $232.68, with a volume of 7578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

