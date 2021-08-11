LABS Group Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $2.09 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

