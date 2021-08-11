Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.30 ($0.53). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 39.15 ($0.51), with a volume of 81,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Lamprell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £133.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.43.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.