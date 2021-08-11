Lanceria Market Capitalization Tops $4.37 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $963,126.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.92 or 0.99711343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00867937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,411,338 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

