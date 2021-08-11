Landbox (LAND) One Day Volume Tops $495,182.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $813,991.10 and $495,182.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00152984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.90 or 1.00109561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00851052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

