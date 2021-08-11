Landsea Homes Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $10,516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $9,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

