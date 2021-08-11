LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

LXS opened at €62.60 ($73.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.06.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

