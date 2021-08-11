LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.64 ($80.76).

ETR LXS opened at €62.60 ($73.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

