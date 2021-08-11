LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.64 ($80.76).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.60 ($73.65) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

