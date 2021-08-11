Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director Sells $4,024,900.00 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.49, for a total value of $4,024,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David A. Viniar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, David A. Viniar sold 5,064 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.73, for a total value of $1,902,696.72.

NYSEARCA:FRLG traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $318.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.65. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

