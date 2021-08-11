Largo Resources’ (LGO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO stock traded down C$2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,345. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.79. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.42.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 1.8973829 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.