Largo Resources’ (LGO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
LGO stock traded down C$2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,345. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.79. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.42.
In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50.
Largo Resources Company Profile
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
