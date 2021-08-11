Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Issues Earnings Results

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 18,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $925.70 million and a P/E ratio of 86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

