Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.71. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 123,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 86.00.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

