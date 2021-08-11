Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) shares were down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.35. Approximately 139,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.95.
Several analysts have recently commented on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.79.
In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at C$6,240,582.50.
Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
