Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) shares were down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.35. Approximately 139,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.79.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.8973829 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Largo Resources news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

