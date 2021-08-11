Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Reduced by Newport Asia LLC

Newport Asia LLC cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 34.7% of Newport Asia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newport Asia LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Las Vegas Sands worth $74,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 221,507 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. 6,921,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

