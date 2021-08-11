LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $803,565.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00156270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.26 or 0.99786176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00860996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

