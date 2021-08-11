LCX Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.55 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,285,108 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

