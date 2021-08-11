Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $979,479.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.90 or 1.00214487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00869481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

