LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.26

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.75.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

