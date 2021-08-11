Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

