Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

