Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 8.41% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 127,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SQLV opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

