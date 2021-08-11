Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,143. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.