Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 99,097 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,352,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,638,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,004,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,393,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

