Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 1.55% of Life Storage worth $129,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.81.

NYSE LSI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $119.16. 503,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

