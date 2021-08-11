Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 801,900 shares.The stock last traded at $95.72 and had previously closed at $93.22.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.27.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.