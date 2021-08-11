Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $975.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00894958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00112394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

