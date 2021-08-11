LikeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $17.46 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $33,092.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.00889988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00148975 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,049,575,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,113,757 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

