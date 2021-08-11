Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$74.30. Linamar shares last traded at C$73.56, with a volume of 144,096 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.51.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,416.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.