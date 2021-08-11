Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.49

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.49 and last traded at $177.70, with a volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lindsay by 16.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

