Linker Coin One Day Volume Reaches $19,331.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $19,331.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.