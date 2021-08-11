Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Issues Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 277,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,901. The company has a market cap of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.