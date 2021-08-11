Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00016109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $62.95 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,410,902 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

