Lisk Price Reaches $4.07 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $4.07 or 0.00008853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $524.43 million and approximately $50.49 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00023861 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002261 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,732,506 coins and its circulating supply is 128,814,178 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

