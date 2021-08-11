Litecoin Price Tops $170.77 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.40 billion and approximately $2.54 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $170.77 or 0.00370209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

