Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $45,625.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $374.93. The company had a trading volume of 251,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

