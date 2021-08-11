Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $26.04. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Livent shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 29,105 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 147,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -280.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

