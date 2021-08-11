LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $118.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.93 million. LivePerson posted sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $467.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $587.18 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

