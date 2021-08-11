LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is scheduled to announce its Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 657.43%.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.25. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.