Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 38.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

