Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $2,032,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

