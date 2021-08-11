Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 9,300 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

