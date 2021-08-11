Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $151.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

