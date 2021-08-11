Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WRK opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

