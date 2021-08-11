Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

