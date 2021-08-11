Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

