Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s stock opened at $380.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

