Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.63 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after purchasing an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after purchasing an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.